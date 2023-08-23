LIVE UPDATES
Europe stocks climb as investors await Nvidia results; German business activity plunges
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European stock markets were higher Wednesday, with attention focused on earnings and central bank comments in the U.S.
The Stoxx 600 index was up by 0.45% at 8:45 a.m. BST, with most sectors nudging higher. Health-care stocks led gains, up 0.9%. Autos stocks were down by 0.46% after the release of grim PMI figures for Germany, which showed a deepening downturn in manufacturing output and plunge in business activity.
European markets
Globally, investors will be poring over California-based chip designer Nvidia's results to see how it performs against high Wall Street expectations after a stellar first quarter.
The company's shares have soared nearly 200% this year on the buzz around its uses within artificial intelligence.
European tech stocks have rallied this week, climbing 2% on Tuesday, as investors also assess Microsoft's new bid to U.K. regulators for gaming giant Activision Blizzard, and chip firm Arm's filing for a Nasdaq listing.
The rise in long-dated U.S. Treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting its highest level since 2007, eased Tuesday. Yields were also lower early Wednesday.
Speculation continues around whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will strike a noncommittal tone in his speech in Jackson Hole on Friday, or give market-moving comments that are more or less dovish than previously expected.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said Tuesday there are new signs of a "reacceleration scenario" for the U.S. economy — with inflation remaining high and the economy strengthening — that could could make the case for further interest rate hikes. Retail sales and consumer confidence both remain resilient in the U.S.
Barkin added the recent rise in Treasury yields did not give him reason to think the Fed had tightened financial conditions too far.
It will be hard for central bankers meeting at the Jackson Hole symposium not to rattle the bond market, Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy and research at State Street Global Advisors, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."
"What they're desperate to avoid is a repeat of what happened in the early 80s where they called victory on inflation, started easing monetary policy and then inflation spiked back up in their face," he said.
"If history rhymes, which it often does, we're going to see them keep up the hawkish rhetoric, say that they're not done yet and definitely leave room open for further rate hikes on a data-dependent basis."
German business activity falls at fastest pace since 2020
German business activity fell at its steepest rate since May 2020 in August as manufacturing output worsened and services activity declined, according to flash S&P Global purchasing managers' index figures.
Headline output fell for a fourth consecutive month, from 48.5 to 44.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.
Total inflows of new business and new export business both worsened, while higher fuel prices meant input costs rose for the first time in 11 months.
"Any hope that the service sector might rescue the German economy has evaporated. Instead, the service sector is about to join the recession in manufacturing, which looks to have started in the second quarter," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.
"Our GDP nowcast model, which incorporates the PMI flash estimate, now indicates a deeper fall of the whole economy than it did before, at almost -1%."
— Jenni Reid
Europe stocks: Here are the opening calls
European stock markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday, IG data showed.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen opening 17 points higher at 7,292, Germany's DAX up by 61 points to 15,768, and France's CAC 40 was on course to open 18 points higher at 7,262.
