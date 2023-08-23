Hawaii wildfires: More than 1,000 people reported missing in Maui weeks after blaze

LA County Fire urban search and rescue crew members Nicholas Bartel, right, with cadaver dog Six, and Eddie Ruiz with Harper, are photographed while on a break from searching the rubble of Lahaina.

Law enforcement officials in Maui are racing to locate more than 1,000 people who are reported as missing, two weeks after the catastrophic wildfires began that destroyed the town of Lahaina.

The number of people unaccounted for is fluctuating daily as new reports of missing persons are filed and others are located, said Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill with the Federal Bureau of Investigation during a press conference late Tuesday.

Maui County officials previously said 850 people were missing on Sunday. At least 115 people were confirmed dead in the fires as of Tuesday.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Tuesday that law enforcement plans to release a verified list of people who are unaccounted for in the coming days.

The FBI is helping the Maui Police Department go through multiple lists of missing persons from different agencies to determine who is truly unaccounted for. Law enforcement has located 1,400 people so far out of an initial number of 2,500 people reported missing, Merrill said.

Merrill called on people who have filed missing person reports to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information to the FBI by calling 808-566-4300 or emailing hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov.

Search teams have gone through 100% of the single-story homes in Lahaina and are now combing multistory residential and commercial buildings in the disaster zone, according to Maui County officials.