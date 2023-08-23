Mugshots: 9 co-defendants in Trump Georgia election interference case

- The Atlanta jail processing co-defendants of former President Donald Trump is releasing mugshots after each of them is booked.
- Trump himself will have his photograph taken at the Fulton County Jail when he surrenders there to face criminal charges that he conspired with others named in the case to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The ex-president says he plans to turn himself in Thursday evening, a day before the deadline to do so in the case for all 19 defendants in the case.
The defendants who have surrendered so far and had photos released are pictured below: Lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith; former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, Georgia bail bondsman.
RUDY GIULIANI
SIDNEY POWELL
JENNA ELLIS
KENNETH CHESEBORO
JOHN EASTMAN
CATHY LATHAM
SCOTT HALL
RAY SMITH
DAVID SHAFER