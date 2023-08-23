More defendants in Trump Georgia election case surrender, Powell bond set at $100,000

- The bond for attorney Sidney Powell was set at $100,000 Wednesday, as more co-defendants of former President Donald Trump surrendered to face criminal charges in his Georgia election interference case.
The bond for attorney Sidney Powell was set at $100,000 Wednesday, as more co-defendants of former President Donald Trump also surrendered Wednesday to face criminal charges in his Georgia election interference case.
Powell, who aggressively pushed false claims of ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has yet to turn herself in to face the charges, which include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
Two people who acted as would-be Electoral College electors for Trump, David Shafer and Cathy Latham, turned themselves in to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta for booking early Wednesday morning.
Shafer is a former chairman of Georgia's Republican Party, and Latham is a former Coffee County GOP chair. Bonds for both were set at $75,000.
The lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who is charged in connection with a plot to have so-called "fake" electors for Trump submitted to Congress in an effort to block the confirmation of President Joe Biden's election, surrendered later Wednesday. Another lawyer charged as part of the electors' scheme, Ray Smith, also surrendered.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to surrender later Wednesday. Giuliani was the lead Trump campaign lawyer after the 2020 election and played a key role in efforts to overturn Trump's loss to President Biden through court challenges and legislative actions.
Trump plans to surrender Thursday evening in the case.
Fulton County officials have given all 19 defendants in the case until Friday to surrender.
Other defendants who surrendered earlier this week included lawyer John Eastman and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman.
