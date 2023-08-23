More defendants in Trump Georgia election case surrender, Powell bond set at $100,000

Attorney Sidney Powell conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Nov. 19, 2020. Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

The bond for attorney Sidney Powell was set at $100,000 Wednesday, as more co-defendants of former President Donald Trump also surrendered Wednesday to face criminal charges in his Georgia election interference case. Powell, who aggressively pushed false claims of ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has yet to turn herself in to face the charges, which include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Two people who acted as would-be Electoral College electors for Trump, David Shafer and Cathy Latham, turned themselves in to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta for booking early Wednesday morning.

Shafer is a former chairman of Georgia's Republican Party, and Latham is a former Coffee County GOP chair. Bonds for both were set at $75,000. The lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who is charged in connection with a plot to have so-called "fake" electors for Trump submitted to Congress in an effort to block the confirmation of President Joe Biden's election, surrendered later Wednesday. Another lawyer charged as part of the electors' scheme, Ray Smith, also surrendered.

Fulton County sheriffs stand guard outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Aug. 22, 2023. Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images