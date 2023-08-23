CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia again proves it's an 'own it, don't trade it' stock after delivering another blowout quarter


Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the COMPUTEX forum in Taiwan. "Everyone is a programmer. Now, you just have to say something to the computer." (Photo by Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Nvidia (NVDA) shined once again with the release Wednesday of its second-quarter fiscal year 2024 results. Similar to its blowout first quarter, the artificial-intelligence chipmaker handily exceeded Wall Street's expectations and offered a forecast that was well above already-lofty expectations — driving shares to another new all-time high in afterhours trading.