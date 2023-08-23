Republican debate live updates: DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Christie, and other primary candidates step onto the national stage

Eight Republican presidential hopefuls will share a debate stage for the first time Wednesday night as they seek to boost their campaigns and batter their rivals.

It's a rare chance to massively disrupt a primary cycle that, despite featuring more than a dozen GOP candidates, has often looked more like a two-man race between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Trump is refusing to participate, treating his potential nomination as a foregone conclusion.

Instead, the current Republican frontrunner taped an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson that is set for broadcast on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:55 p.m. ET.