LIVE UPDATES
Republican debate live updates: DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Christie, and other primary candidates step onto the national stage
The Republican debate will start at 9 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host it.
Eight Republican presidential hopefuls will share a debate stage for the first time Wednesday night as they seek to boost their campaigns and batter their rivals.
It's a rare chance to massively disrupt a primary cycle that, despite featuring more than a dozen GOP candidates, has often looked more like a two-man race between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
But Trump is refusing to participate, treating his potential nomination as a foregone conclusion.
Instead, the current Republican frontrunner taped an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson that is set for broadcast on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:55 p.m. ET.
Trump's absence denies his competitors a crucial opportunity to chip away at their biggest obstacle to the GOP nomination. While it also leaves Trump unable to defend himself in real-time, many candidates have taken pains to avoid angering the swath of Republican voters still intensely loyal to the former president.
Eight candidates qualified for the showdown:
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
- Former Vice President Mike Pence
- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
- Former United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Hours before debate starts, Trump campaign declares victory
Around noon ET on Wednesday, hours before the first Republican debate was set to begin, the Trump campaign declared victory in the spar he isn't participating in.
"President Trump has already won this evening's debate because everything is going to be about him," Trump campaign senior advisor Chris LaCivita said in a statement. "Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election."
LaCivita said the number of times Trump's name was mentioned during the debate would be counted as his speaking time.
"When the other candidates do get a chance to speak, they will be a faint echo, or maybe even a copycat, of President Trump's Make America Great Again agenda."
LaCivita closed by saying the event "really shouldn't even be called a debate" but was more of an audition to be part of Trump's team.
— Emma Kinery
How did the candidates qualify for the debate?
Candidates needed to meet the threshold set by the Republican National Committee in order to qualify for the debate.
Those benchmarks include at least 40,000 individual campaign donations and meeting the polling qualifications, either 1% in three different national polls, or 1% in two national polls and 1% in another poll from an early state like Iowa.
In order to participate candidates also needed to sign a pledge of support to whomever gets the party's nomination. Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner in the race, has refused to sign the pledge.
In an interview with Newsmax, Trump was adamant he would not sign the pledge, saying "Why would I sign it? I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president. So right there, there's a problem."
— Emma Kinery
How to watch the first Republican presidential debate
The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday in Wisconsin, a battleground state, at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
Fox News is hosting the first GOP presidential debate in the leadup to the primaries, with network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the moderating table. The debate will be available across all platforms operated by the Fox News network, including Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox's website, the Fox Nation streaming service as well as Fox News Audio.
— Amanda Macias