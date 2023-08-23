CNBC Daily Open: When yields are this high, why buy stocks?

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Markets lost momentum

U.S. stocks pulled back Tuesday after a winning Monday, though the Nasdaq Composite still managed to eke out a small gain. Europe's Stoxx 600 index added 0.68%. It was lifted by an 8.51% rise in French game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment after Microsoft said it would divest several gaming rights to the company as part of a new deal for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Coinbase takes stake in Circle

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking a stake in Circle, the company that issues and manages stablecoin USDC. A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency pegged to a traditional currency like the U.S. dollar; in other words, one USDC is equivalent to $1. The two companies also said they'd be closing down the Centre Consortium, a private governance organization for USDC. Here's what the pros think Coinbase's move could mean.

Baidu booms on marketing revenue

Baidu's U.S.-traded shares rose 2.75% after the Chinese technology company reported earnings that beat expectations. Revenue in the June quarter rose 15% year over year to 34.1 billion yuan ($4.7 billion), around 1 billion yuan more than the estimate. It was bolstered by a 15% increase in online marketing revenue and 12% in the non-online marketing segment.

Thailand's next prime minister

The Pheu Thai Party's