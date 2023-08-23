This fast food giant is testing a key long-term level that could signal more volatility ahead

Investors in McDonald's may want to brace for volatility. Shares of the fast food giant dipped below their 200-day moving average this week. A moving average consists of a security's average closing price over a specified time. Typically, chart analysts use the 200-day to gauge an asset's longer-term momentum and the 50-day to assess how it's doing in the shorter term. The stock briefly fell below its 200-day, but didn't close under it — a condition many on Wall Street look for to determine if a prolonged pullback could ensue. However, this could also be a buying opportunity for investors. "The 200-dma has a history of stirring up longer term investors who prefer to buy stocks after a pullback rather than chase a stock at a new high," said JC O'Hara, chief technical strategist at Roth MKM. The fast food chain finished Tuesday's session at $280.31, just above its 200-day average of $279.86, but dipped below that mark during the session. The stock also fell below the technical level on Monday before climbing back above it. O'Hara noted the test comes at a time when around half of stocks in the S & P 500 have broken below their 200-day moving averages. Still, he warned that McDonald's shares could be in for swings ahead. He pointed to November and May as examples of when the stock came down near its 200-day average only to rally after. "Often, when a chart becomes stretched above its longer-term trend (as measured by the 200 DMA), it will need to pause and allow its technical indicators to reset out of overbought conditions before price can resume higher," he said. McDonald's hasn't closed below its 200-day moving average since October. If the stock is able to make a bullish bounce off the moving average, O'Hara said it could rise back to previous highs near $300. But failure to stay above the level could prompt further downside to the 2023 lows near $260 or $265. John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors, also noted that McDonald's is still above other key technicals, including $275 per share, which he describes as a level that could confirm a reversal lower. It would also imply below-average returns, he said. Beyond that, Kolovos said hitting $260 would signal downside risk. Investors should only lean long when $290 is cleared, he said. Wall Street sees upside ahead The test comes amid a difficult year. McDonald's has underperformed, gaining just over 7% since the start of 2023. MCD YTD mountain McDonald's shares this year The company beat expectations on both lines when reporting earnings last month. But McDonald's has also began cutting jobs this year as the company executes a broader broad reorganization to accelerate restaurant openings. Despite the tough year, Wall Street analysts generally optimistic on the stock going forward. Nearly three out of every four hold buy ratings on the stock, with an average price target implying shares could climb more than 16% in the next year, according to Refinitiv. Earlier this month, Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman said McDonald's was one "value" company that could benefit if consumers need to trade down in a bid to cut costs when student loan payments resume. McDonald's is one stock "best positioned to capture the cash-strapped consumers on the verge of trading down to grocery and switching to eating at home," she said to clients. "Being the lowest cost provider, with the greatest scale and globally recognizable brands, built on years of clear and consistent value positioning, they can more effectively target low-income consumers with brand reinforcement advertising," Sherman added. "We expect these dynamics to result in outsized market share gains vs independent restaurants or small chains." — CNBC's Michael Bloom and Gabriel Cortez contributed to this report