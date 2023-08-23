Truck purchases are driving up the average cost of car payments. Some buyers pay over $1,000 a month

A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST all-electric pickup truck on display at the International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York on April 13, 2022. China News Service | China News Service | Getty Images

"With their sales volume, it's the trucks that are doing the most damage in terms of pushing the prices higher," he added. Tight inventory and sky-high prices have kept interested truck buyers on the sidelines, but as the market cools, shoppers are coming across better deals. Buyers in Texas and Wyoming, particularly, are jumping back into the market and financing $50,000 vehicles, said Tom McParland, contributing writer for automotive website Jalopnik and operator of vehicle-buying service Automatch Consulting.

Large trucks can rev up costs

Full-size pickup trucks, the segment where monthly payments can reach north of $1,000 a month for new vehicles, made up 14.5% of the total market in 2022, said auto industry analyst Paul Waatti.



"If it's almost 15% of the market, and most are $50,000 to $60,000 as an average," he said, "that's going to significantly drive up the overall industry transaction price."

watch now

Trucks have evolved from utilitarian vehicles to highly aspirational ones that consumers are willing to spend a lot of money on — and automakers are noticing, added Waatti. A decade ago, top prices for trucks could go as high as $60,000. Nowadays, midsize trucks are soaring past that, and full-size pickups are topping out close to $100,000, he said. "People are not using their trucks just for work anymore; they've become a status symbol," Waatti said.

'Cowboys with cash' in Texas and Wyoming

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison GM

Texas and Wyoming are states that have always had strong demand for pickup trucks, Waatti explained. Pickup trucks have larger fuel tanks, allowing these vehicles to have longer ranges. Many drivers in Texas and Wyoming have to navigate long, rural distances between towns or through mountains. Additionally, pickup trucks are beneficial for the work many people do in these areas, such as farming, ranching and energy production. Thus, owning a pickup truck can be key in regions with lots of heavy-duty, hands-on work, Waatti said.

You have your average folks and you've got some cowboys with cash. Tom McParland operator of Automatch Consulting