Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani lands in Atlanta to surrender in Georgia election case

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York, Aug. 23, 2023.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani landed in Atlanta on Wednesday to surrender on charges he conspired to illegally interfere with the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Giuliani's lawyer, John Esposito, traveled with him to negotiate the amount and terms of the former New York City mayor's release bond with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. He is expected to be booked soon after.

Giuliani was somber when he spoke to reporters as he left his Manhattan apartment.

"I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney," Giuliani said.