We're adding more shares of this premier coffee giant, buying the dip since earnings

We're buying 50 more shares of Starbucks (SBUX), at roughly $95 each. Following Wednesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 700 shares of SBUX, increasing its weighting to 2.46% from 2.18%. The market continues to be oversold, as indicated by the S & P Short Range Oscillator , and shares of Starbucks have dropped roughly 6% since the coffee giant fiscal third-quarter results at the beginning of the month. That's nearly double the decline seen in the S & P 500 during that same stretch. However, we think the pressure is the result of near-term concerns and remain confident in Starbucks' longer-term outlook. As a result, we're stepping up to the plate and adding to our position, despite shares trading above our overall cost basis, a move we don't make lightly . As we noted in our earnings analysis, the reported quarter wasn't bad, but expectations were low. While earnings came in better than expected, sales missed the mark. A sales miss in North America may have some questioning management's ability to achieve longer-term targets of 10% to 12% revenue growth and 15% to 20% earnings growth. However, the company's reinvention plan remains in the early innings, and we think management has a plan in place to achieve those goals. We'll learn more when the company reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings in November. SBUX YTD mountain Starbucks YTD performance International results, meanwhile, were solid — and China, a key growth opportunity for the company rebounded in fiscal Q3. Same-store sales in China were up 46%, with revenue on a currency-neutral basis advancing 60% year over year. As noted in our recent screen of our Club holdings' businesses in China, Starbucks' current exposure to the world's second-largest economy is small. However, we think growth in China can be realized despite weak economic data there. Remember, the average Chinese consumer drinks only 12 cups of coffee per year, well below the 200 cups per year in Japan or the 380 cups per year in the U.S. So, there's a lot of growth left to realize in China. With that long-term international opportunity in mind and confidence that management has a plan to get North America back on track, we are taking advantage of this pullback, which has brought shares to their lowest levels since November 2022. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long SBUX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

