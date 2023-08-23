We're adding to our position in an ecommerce giant that still has room to run

We are buying 50 shares of Amazon (AMZN), at roughly $134.70 apiece. Following Wednesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 725 shares of AMZN, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.45% from 3.22%. With the stock market still in in oversold territory Wednesday, according to the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator , we are once again putting our large cash position to work. In the same vein as our Microsoft (MSFT) buy on Monday, we're adding a small number of shares to our Amazon position. The e-commerce giant reported a monster quarter earlier this month, a result of the one-two punch of revenue stabilization at cloud unit Amazon Web Services and the beginning of the recovery in retail margins. That latter was due to operational efficiency in fulfillment and a higher-margin revenue stream from advertising. The company also provided a bullish view of the third quarter, guiding revenues and operating income well above analysts' estimates. We continue to believe Amazon stock has more room to run now that it's finally turned the corner on profitability and AWS revenue. But with the stock down about 5% since its post-earnings pop, we're violating our low-average cost basis to take advantage of the recent pullback. The trade is part of our broader strategy of buying up the stocks of high-quality companies that delivered strong results and forward guidance this earnings season, but have seen their stock prices retreat as part of a broader market sell-off. The market may have pulled back in August due to concerns about China's economy or higher interest rates, but if a company just announced a positive outlook then it's likely any macroeconomic variables were already factored into the guidance. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMZN, MSFT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Packages on a conveyer belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, US, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Johnny Milano | Bloomberg | Getty Images