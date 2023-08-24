Americans say this is the most valuable money lesson they've ever learned—but many aren't putting it into practice

You learn a lot of financial lessons as you grow up. Some come the hard way, like losing money to a scammer, while others are more exciting, like using your first credit card. But 53% of Americans say learning how to budget and track expenses is the most valuable money lesson they've learned, according to a recent survey of over 1,000 Americans from financial services company Empower. Having an emergency fund and avoiding excessive debt followed closely, each with 50% or more of respondents naming them as valuable lessons. Tracking your income and expenses is foundational for many aspects of wealth building, from paying off debt to saving for retirement. And the good news is, Americans are learning this lesson early — by age 22, on average, Empower found. But knowing you need a budget and sticking to one are two different things. Around 84% of people who say they have a monthly budget also report exceeding it, a recent NerdWallet survey found. Here's why it's so difficult to track your spending, and tips for making and sticking to your own money plan.

You need a 'why'

If you want to start budgeting and tracking your cash flow, there are numerous tools available to help, including apps, downloadable worksheets and financial professionals. But at their core, these actions are habits. And like eating healthy or working out, it takes time and effort to start, and consistency to make it habitual. "Even with tools like a budget tracker or net worth calculator, all good habits require dedication and time," Courtney Burrell, a financial advisor with Empower, tells CNBC Make It. "Just like with starting any new practice, there must be a good 'why' or purpose behind it to help you stay motivated and accountable," she says. "Without one, it's easy to give up." If you want to start budgeting, "the most important thing is to understand your financial goals first," Burrell adds. Additionally, it may be difficult to start good money habits if you have subconscious negative beliefs or feelings around money that you haven't addressed. "Oftentimes our relationship with our finances is rooted in something deeper than we realize," Aja Evans, a licensed mental health counselor who specializes in financial therapy, tells CNBC Make It. "Avoiding your money or having trouble starting the process of tracking your expenses can feel like you are protecting yourself from a daunting task." Taking a critical look at your cash flow can feel intimidating, but it's critical for achieving your financial goals.

3 tips to keep track of your money