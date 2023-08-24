Asia markets rise ahead of central bank decisions in South Korea and Indonesia

The Seoul city skyline early on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets rose ahead of central bank rate decisions from South Korea and Indonesia, although both central banks are expected to hold their benchmark policy rates unchanged at 3.5% and 5.75% respectively.

South Korea's producer price index climbed 0.2% year-on-year, the 13th straight month that growth in the PPI has slowed.

Investors will also be assessing chipmaker's Nvidia's earnings that were released early Thursday. The company beat estimates for the fiscal second quarter and issued optimistic guidance for the current period.