Bank of America says this top cloud pick can rally 50% from here

Splunk could see huge gains ahead amid rising demand in the machine data processing and analytics space, according to Bank of America. Analyst Brad Sills named the cloud stock a top pick, while raising his price target by $20 to $150. Sills' new target implies shares could surge 50.1% in the next year from Wednesday's close. "Splunk is one of the leading solutions to address this emerging market segment, with disruptive technology, high customer ROI, and rapidly expanding customer base," Sills said in a note to clients. Shares jumped more than 13% during Thursday's session to a high not seen in more than a year. On Wednesday, the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and raised its guidance. Sills said the second-quarter results showed annual recurring revenue upside. But he said the report's true standout was the upside in free cash flow. He also noted the fact that the company could surprise on annual recurring revenue despite major changes to operations happening in the quarter. That surprise can show both demand for deals as well as stickiness among customers in its security business, Sills said. Elsewhere, Sills called the growing cloud margins impressive as the business begins to scale up. He said a new single-seller model could also be benefiting the company. He said management commentary signals the company is in the "middle innings" with productivity, meaning more improvements could be ahead. The stock is up just over 16% year to date. That means it has underperformed the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite , which has gained more than 31% during the same period. SPLK .IXIC YTD mountain Splunk vs. the Nasdaq Composite this year — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.