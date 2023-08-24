Cramer lists 5 stocks that might be worth buying into during 'any bout of weakness'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said he knows it's been a "brutal month" for the market, but on Thursday he listed five stocks he thinks investors could consider buying during "any bout of weakness."

"Whenever the market gets hit, you know what, there are almost always buying opportunities," Cramer said.

"Even if you think that we're looking at more downside once we hear from Fed chief Jay Powell tomorrow at Jackson Hole, you can use that to buy the best beaten-down stocks at even lower levels," he continued, referring to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech where he is expected to signal whether interest rates will remain high.

Here are the five stocks that Cramer has in mind: