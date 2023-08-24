Ahead of Powell's Friday speech, Cramer says the Fed chair is 'not done slamming the brakes on the economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said he knows Wall Street is anxiously waiting for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he is expected to signal whether interest rates will remain high.

Powell's Jackson Hole Speech last year sent stocks plummeting, and Cramer said it might be similar this time around. To Cramer, Powell is likely not finished tightening, and he advised investors to hold onto good companies, but be prepared to take the pain.

"I think Powell's goal is to create an environment where, if you wait, things will ultimately get cheaper, and because we aren't there yet, he's not done slamming the brakes on the economy," Cramer said. "Then next year he can declare victory in the war against inflation, which would be a huge win for the stock market, but you have to anticipate that. You have to take some pain now to get the gain later."

Cramer noted that many investors may be inclined to sell everything off and take "profits in the megacaps out of fear." But for the Investing Club's charitable trust, Cramer said he's keeping certain stocks he believes have a strong future outside of Friday's potential losses, namely Apple and Nvidia , and thinking about how to get good companies at a discount.

"We think Powell's speech from on high just might be our chance to get into the stocks of our favorite stocks and get a little more exposure to the broader economy," he said. "Meaning the stocks might get hit tomorrow, but their businesses will do just fine regardless of what the Fed actually does."