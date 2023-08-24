Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Indie Semiconductor is not a buy

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Super Micro Computer's year-to-date stock performance.

Super Micro Computer: "I'd much rather see you in Nvidia."

Extreme Networks' year-to-date stock performance.

Extreme Networks: "I think it's fine. I mean, it's just one of many companies that is not proprietary enough for me to be able to recommend, especially at this point when people seem to want to sell tech."

Zimmer Biomet's year-to-date stock performance.

Zimmer Biomet: "That's a very tough one. Zimmer Biomet did not have a good quarter. When these guys don't have a good quarter, there's really no stopping them, they're on the move. I say you have to re-circle the wagons and buy GE Healthcare, which is much too cheap..."

Sunrun's year-to-date stock performance.

Sunrun: "...only First Solar seems to be making the cut here, and that's the one that I would recommend."

NRG Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

NRG Energy: "NRG's good... but you know what, I'd have to tell you, I like this new gang that runs Southern...I think that's the way to go."

Ecolab's year-to-date stock performance.

Ecolab: "I think they're ok. I'll tell you something, I know that it sounds like it's a little far afield, but Cintas has a similar business. I think Cintas is the way to go."

Old Republic's year-to-date stock performance.

Old Republic: "They're a very good company, but when we talk insurance, we just talk Chubb."

Indie Semiconductor's year-to-date stock performance.

Indie Semiconductor: "Self-driving has hit a snag. I'm not going to recommend a self-driving related semi company, just not right here, not right now, not if it's losing money."

Arista Networks' year-to-date stock performance.

Arista Networks: "A lot of people like Arista, and it does trade, it does trade with Nvidia. I actually think the much cheaper and not as complimentary play is Cisco."

Disclaimer: The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia and GE Healthcare.

