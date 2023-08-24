FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss
- Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales embraced then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the World Cup final trophy podium after Sunday's 1-0 win over England.
- Rubiales has faced calls to resign as a result of the incident.
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish FA who kissed Jenni Hermoso after the country's Women's World Cup victory on Sunday.
In a statement, FIFA reiterated "its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary."
Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), kissed the forward on the lips during the medal ceremony following the team's 1-0 win against England in Sydney.
Hermoso initially said on social media she "didn't like" the kiss but a statement on her behalf was later released by the RFEF in which she described it as "spontaneous".
Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued an apology on Monday but is still facing calls to resign, with Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez describing the apology as "insufficient".
Hermoso said in a joint statement on Wednesday released by her union and her agency: "My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.
"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable."
FIFPRO later came out in support of Hermoso and requested FIFA open an investigation into Rubiales.
"We reiterate that it was deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility," the union's statement read.
"Uninitiated and uninvited physical approaches towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context, and especially when they are put in a position of vulnerability by a person who holds a position of power over them in their workplace."
FUTPRO will meet next Monday with Spain's second deputy leader Yolanda Diaz to ensure the actions of Rubiales are "duly sanctioned".
The (RFEF) announced on Tuesday night it had called an extraordinary meeting of its general assembly for Friday, and that "internal proceedings" were open in relation to integrity issues arising from the trophy ceremony.
Spain's women's football league, Liga F, called for Rubiales to be dismissed and said it had lodged a complaint with the president of the National Sports Council (CSD) over his "very serious actions and behaviour".
"For a boss to grab his employee by the head and kiss her on the mouth simply cannot be tolerated," it said. "The subsequent justifications are, as the prime minister described it, 'inadequate'."