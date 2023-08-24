CNBC Investing Club

Here's our new price target on Nvidia — and 3 reasons why the stock can reach it

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
A sign is posted in front of the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, May 10, 2018.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Following Nvidia's (NVDA) brilliant quarterly results and astounding guidance, we're raising our price target on the artificial-intelligence chipmaker Thursday to $600 a share, up from $450.

Nvidia's second-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings release is the latest sign that the generative AI boom will continue to propel the chipmaker's stock higher, further underscoring the Club's rare "own it, don't trade it" mantra on this semiconductor stock.