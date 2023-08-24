CNBC Investing Club

How 5 companies are using pricing power to protect profits during high inflation

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Tide laundry detergent, made by Procter & Gamble is displayed on a grocery store shelf on July 28, 2023 in Greenbrae, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A select group of our Club holdings have recently demonstrated durable pricing power to protect profits during what continues to be a high inflation environment.