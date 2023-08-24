Investing in Space: The nascent market for tracking and removing debris from orbit
Overview: The trash market
It's a sad irony, but an irony nonetheless, that this week the European Space Agency announced that a piece of space debris — left in orbit by a 2013 launch of Arianespace's Vega rocket and the target of a removal mission — appears to have been struck by other space debris.
The ClearSpace-1 mission aims to demonstrate the process of "active debris removal" by grabbing the discarded rocket part with a spacecraft outfitted with robotic arms. The spacecraft is developed and operated by Swiss startup ClearSpace, which is backed by ESA and venture investors such as OTB Ventures and In-Q-Tel.
Separately, NASA and SpaceX are getting ready to launch the Crew-7 astronaut mission to the International Space Station. But the ISS itself may have to dodge space debris this afternoon, with station controllers considering changing its altitude.
The risk posed by space debris is not a novel problem for the industry, but it's an ever more pressing one. Brian Weeden, a director at Secure World Foundation and one of the leading experts on the subject, said he "wasn't hugely surprised" to hear the ClearSpace-1 target had been struck, "because we honestly don't have good statistics on collisions with really small pieces of debris."
"We are pretty sure there's upwards of a million additional pieces of debris … between one and 10 centimeters that are up there … but they're too small to currently track, so we can't predict where they're going to be. We can't avoid them," Weeden said.
Satellites and space debris are largely tracked via ground-based radars and telescopes. The U.S. military, through Space-Track.org, has the "most complete public catalog" of objects, Weeden noted. Europe, Russia and China each have their own tracking networks, too. Japan, Korea and India are working on it.
Meanwhile companies are working on commercial tracking services. Weeden called LeoLabs "the big leader" and noted others like ExoAnalytic, Slingshot Aerospace, HEO and NorthStar are also building out networks.
"We do a pretty good job, but not nearly good enough," Weeden said.
Debris removal is a nascent part of the broader satellite servicing market (also known as In-Space Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing, or ISAM). But there are a couple of still-theoretical sticking points, Weeden pointed out, as "no company or government has ever claimed damages to a space satellite as a result of a collision or debris."
While there are mitigations in place for commercial satellite operators – such as FCC requirements for how long satellites can stay in orbit after finishing service – the "bigger question" to Weeden is around governments, who he says are the biggest culprits: "How do you incentivize governments to clean up their junk?" Followed shortly by: "How do they do it?"
Weeden envisions something like NASA's Commercial Cargo program, where the government helps fund research and development and then holds a competition to award service contracts to companies.
"But someone in the government has to say, 'We're going to put up money to do this,' and we're talking about hundreds of millions or billions" of dollars, Weeden said.
What's up
- U.S. agencies warn space companies of spy threats: In a bulletin from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the F.B.I. and the Air Force, the U.S. government warned the "foreign intelligence entities" see U.S. space companies "as potential threats as well as valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise," with threats coming in the form of cyberattacks, strategic investments and supply chain targeting. – NCSC
- India lands on the moon, with the country's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft safely touching down on the lunar surface. The feat makes India the fourth country to land on the moon, and the first to land near one of the moon's lunar poles. The country's space agency also performed the mission for a remarkably low cost, with ISRO's overall budget a fraction the size of NASA's. – CNBC / CNBC
- Russia's Luna-25 mission smashes into the moon, as the country's first lunar effort in nearly half a century failed after the spacecraft spun out of control. – Reuters
- Redwire and Sierra team up to make drugs in space on LIFE habitat's demonstration mission: The former company will include a biotech test bed on the latter's first space station mission. Biological and pharmaceutical research and production is seen as a key customer market for microgravity platforms in space. – CNBC
- SpaceX launches for 58th time this year with Starlink mission. The company's Falcon 9 rocket flew its booster for a 13th time and carried 22 satellites to orbit. – SpaceflightNow
- Rocket Lab launches 40th Electron, with first reused engine: The launch carried Capella's Acadia satellite into orbit, with Electron's booster splashing down as the company further develops rocket reusability. – Rocket Lab
- Jared Isaacman's Polaris Dawn mission likely delaying to 2024: In an interview with CNBC's "Manifest Space" podcast, Isaacman said while Polaris and SpaceX are "making a lot of progress" and "still hoping" to launch by the end of this year, he believes it's probably slipping to early next year. Given it's a test program, he noted delays like this "should be expected." – CNBC
- North Korea's latest spy satellite launch attempt fails: The country's Chollima-1 rocket crashed shortly after liftoff. – SpaceNews
- Colorado startup True Anomaly opens spacecraft manufacturing facility, as the company develops its Jackal vehicles. – True Anomaly
Industry maneuvers
- Axiom Space raises $350 million from Saudi and Korean investors, in a round that was led by Aljazira Capital and Boryung. Aljazira Capital managing director and CEO Naif Almesned said backing Axiom is "in line with the Saudi Vision 2030′s transformative approach." – CNBC
- Australian startup HEO raises $7.7 million ($12 million AUD) in a round led by Airtree Ventures and joined by Salus VC, Y Combinator and In-Q-Tel. – HEO
- SDA awards $1.5 billion T2TL Beta satellite contract to Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, as part of the Pentagon agency's growing constellation. – CNBC
- Space Force awards "PLEO" satellite service contracts to companies including OneWeb, EchoStar's Hughes, Capella and ICEYE. Space Force added 16 companies to the "Proliferated Low Earth Orbit" initiative, which has a $900 million ceiling over five years, with options for an additional five years. – OneWeb Technologies / EchoStar / Capella / ICEYE
- Mynaric awarded $3 million SDA ground station development contract that will see the company use its laser terminals to demonstrate communications with the SDA's PWSA constellation. – Mynaric
- Umbra awarded $1.25 million Air Force contract to demonstrate the ability to use satellite radar to track moving targets on the ground. The California-based company currently operates a constellation of six SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellites. – Umbra
- Satellogic signs data agreement with Saudi firm Quant for an undisclosed amount. – Satellogic
Market movers
- Momentus performs 1-for-50 reverse stock split, with the company condensing about 98 million shares of outstanding common stock to just under 2 million shares. The stock had been trading just above 20 cents a share before converting to nearly $12 a share. The stock has since slid more than 20% and is trading below $10 a share. – Momentus
On the horizon
- Aug. 25: SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches the Crew-7 astronaut mission for NASA from Florida.
- Aug. 25: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from Florida.
- Aug. 26: JAXA's H-IIA launches the SLIM lunar lander and XRISM astronomy satellite from Japan.
- Aug. 29: ULA's Atlas V launches the "SILENTBARKER" mission for the Space Force and NRO from Florida.
- Aug. 30: NASA press conference on the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission upcoming landing and recovery