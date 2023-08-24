Nordstrom tops Wall Street’s quarterly expectations, even as it braces for sales declines

Nordstrom begins the process of closing its stores in Canada with the first day of a sale at the Eaton Centre in Toronto. March 21, 2023.

Nordstrom on Thursday surpassed Wall Street's quarterly sales and earnings expectations, as it showed signs of progress in turning around its lagging business.

Yet despite a sizable beat, the retailer stuck with its previous full-year outlook – signaling caution about the coming months. The company expects revenue to fall 4% to 6% and adjusted earnings per share to range between $1.80 and $2.20 for the fiscal year, excluding the impact of winding down its stores and online business in Canada.

Nordstrom's results, while better than expected, reflect the company's challenges. Sales for the upscale department store operator in the fiscal second-quarter still fell below pre-pandemic levels. Nordstrom largely missed out on the stimulus-fueled spending spree during Covid that benefitted other retailers. And Nordstrom Rack, the off-price chain that the retailer wants to fuel its revival, still posted sales declines during the quarter reported Thursday.

CEO Erik Nordstrom said Nordstrom will focus on boosting the Rack's sales, better managing inventory and making its supply chain more efficient for the rest of the year.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on these priorities, all while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do," he said in a news release.

Shares rose about 3% in extended trading Thursday.

Here's how Nordstrom did in its fiscal second quarter ended July 29 compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on Refinitiv estimates:

Earnings per share: 84 cents vs. 44 cents expected

Revenue: $3.77 billion vs. $3.65 billion expected

Nordstrom's net income in the quarter rose to $137 million, or 84 cents per share, from $126 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier.