Nvidia warns more chip curbs will end U.S. chipmakers' ability to compete in China

Nvidia issued a fresh warning that further U.S. export curbs on its chips to China would risk a "permanent loss" for American semiconductor firms to lead in one of the world's largest markets.

Several reports earlier this year suggested Washington was considering new export restrictions on artificial intelligence-related chips, the likes of which Nvidia designs. This follows rules introduced last year that restricted Nvidia from selling its top-end A100 and H100 graphics processing units to China.

"We believe the current regulation is achieving the intended results. Given the strength of demand for our products worldwide, we do not anticipate that additional export restrictions on our data center GPUs, if adopted, would have an immediate material impact to our financial results," Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said on the company's earnings call on Wednesday.

"However, over the long term, restrictions prohibiting the sale of our data center GPUs to China, if implemented, will result in a permanent loss of an opportunity for the U.S. industry to compete and lead in one of the world's largest markets."