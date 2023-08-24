Nvidia shares little changed despite earnings beat. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Nvidia from investors and analysts. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the chipmaker after its second-quarter financial report topped analysts' estimates on both the top and bottom lines, including revenue that surpassed expectations more than $2 billion. Surging demand for artificial intelligence-capable chips helped Nvidia deliver another round of strong guidance with an expected $16 billion in revenue for the third quarter, up 170% from the same time last year. Nvidia shares had hit a record high after market open Thursday but finished the day nearly unchanged from Wednesday's close. The stock is up more than 220% this year and is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.