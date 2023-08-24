Republican debate by the numbers: Ramaswamy seizes spotlight, Trump looms large

Republican presidential candidate and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy gestures at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 23, 2023.

Political novice Vivek Ramaswamy's contrarian aggression won him outsized attention in the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday night.

But former President Donald Trump remained a central focus throughout the two-hour debate, even though he skipped the event and attempted to undermine its ratings.

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur, defended Trump as he delivered, and received, more attacks than any other candidate on the Milwaukee stage.

Ramaswamy lashed out 16 times, including one moment where he accused all seven of his debate rivals of being "bought and paid for" by special interests. In turn, he weathered attacks from his rivals 11 times, according to an NBC News analysis.

Despite being considered a long shot for the GOP nomination, Ramaswamy stole much of the spotlight from higher-profile contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

DeSantis, who has received massive media coverage as Trump's apparent top rival in the primary field, spent surprisingly little time in his opponents' crosshairs. He spoke less than three other candidates and was attacked directly just twice, per NBC.