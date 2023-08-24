CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia underpromises and wildly overdelivers

Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.

Nvidia's stunning earnings

Nvidia's earnings are just incredible and beyond expectations. Second-quarter revenue doubled from $6.7 billion a year ago to $13.51 billion; it was up 88% from the first quarter. Net income jumped from $656 million to $6.119 billion — that's billion with a "b" — year on year. Furthermore, Nvidia thinks sales in the current quarter will surge 170% on an annual basis. Shares climbed around 7% in extended trading.

Markets rebound

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday, buoyed by a drop in Treasury yields and anticipation over Nvidia earnings, which came out after the bell. European markets closed higher, with the regional Stoxx 600 index adding 0.39%. Meanwhile, European government bond yields fell after weak economic data made traders reassess the euro zone's interest rate trajectory.

India lands on the moon

India successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon Wednesday, making India the fourth country to do so, after Russia (then the Soviet Union), the U.S. and China. More impressively, India landed its spacecraft on the moon's south pole, the first time for any country. The feat signals India's entry as a national superpower in space.

Prigozhin in plane crash?

Russian state media reported the chief of the Wagner Russian mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash Wednesday. However, it was not immediately clear if Prigozhin was in the aircraft, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Prigozhin last appeared in a video that seemed to be filmed in Africa, published Monday by Wagner-affiliated channels.

