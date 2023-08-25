CDC expects new Covid vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax to be available in mid-September

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects updated Covid vaccines from Pfizer , Moderna and Novavax to be available to the public in mid-September, an agency official told reporters Thursday.

That amounts to the most specific timeline to date. Federal officials have said the new shots could arrive around September. CDC Director Mandy Cohen had previously provided a later timeline, telling NPR that the vaccines could be available by the "early October time frame."

Those shots still need approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, which will set eligibility guidelines for the jabs. An independent panel of advisors to the CDC is meeting on Sept. 12 to vote on a recommendation for those guidelines.

Officials from the CDC and FDA said the agencies will encourage Americans to receive an updated Covid shot and other key vaccines ahead of the fall, when respiratory viruses typically begin to spread more widely. That includes the annual flu shot and recently approved jabs that protect older adults and infants from respiratory syncytial virus.

"Our goal, our imperative, our task is to make sure we're using those tools," the CDC official said. "Vaccination is going to continue to be key this year because immunity wanes and because the Covid-19 virus continues to change."