Disney rebounds after touching 9-year low. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Disney from investors and analysts. The experts talked about Disney after its stock rebounded off a nine-year low of $82.46 during Friday's trading session. The entertainment giant has been under pressure with shares down 4% year to date and nearly 30% from this time a year ago. The struggles come amid a new report from The Information saying Amazon is in talks with Disney on an ESPN streaming platform. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.