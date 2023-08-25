Dubai luxury home prices soar by almost 50%, with Tokyo's up 26%. Here's where other cities stand

High-rise tower buildings along the central Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on July 3, 2023.

Dubai's luxury home prices surged by nearly 50% in the year up until June, maintaining its top ranking for the eighth consecutive quarter, according to a new report by Knight Frank.

According to data released Wednesday from the property consultancy firm, prices in Dubai have skyrocketed 225% since hitting a pandemic low during the third quarter of 2020. The Emirate kept its crown in the ranking for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Taking second and third places were Tokyo, which saw an annual 26.2% rise, and Manila, which climbed 19.9%.

Other noteworthy increases were China's Shanghai, which added 6.7%, and Singapore, which rose 4.2%.

"The influx of expatriates to Singapore, driven by the thriving financial and professional services sector, has impacted the rental market more than the sales market," the report observed, noting that the discrepancy is partly owed to taxation for purchases by foreign buyers.