European markets cautious ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday morning as traders await signals from Federal Reserve officials on the likely path of monetary policy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 0.4% while oil and gas shares added 0.6%.

The continental blue chip index closed the Thursday session down 0.4%, as global momentum on the back of U.S. chipmaker Nvidia 's blowout earnings faded throughout the day.

Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated across the board on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses as markets prepared to hear from a host of Fed speakers at the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, including a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade on Friday, after Wall Street closed out a dismal regular trading session. Thursday marked the worst day for the Dow since March, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had their biggest one-day losses since Aug. 2.