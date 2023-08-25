Mark Zuckerberg’s new return-to-office mandate is a clear problem, says Harvard expert: It’ll cause a ‘huge amount of distrust’

The latest twist in Meta's return-to-office saga doesn't reflect well on CEO Mark Zuckerberg, says a Harvard University expert.

The tech giant's new mandate for full-time employees reportedly includes three in-office days per week, the use of employee badge swipes for attendance tracking and a requirement for workers to display their physical locations at all times.

Meta established a widely encompassing remote-work policy in 2021, before announcing its intention to move toward a hybrid schedule in June. It didn't lay out the policy's details until last week, according to a company memo obtained by Insider, which stated that the new rules will go into effect on Sept. 5.

Employees can still apply for full-time remote status, the memo noted.

Still, the whiplash caused by so many policy changes in such a short period of time is likely to cause a "huge amount of distrust in leadership and the institution, and it's not surprising," Heidi K. Gardner, a leadership advisor and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School, tells CNBC Make It.

Meta did not immediately respond to Make It's request for comment.

"Leaders must make sure that they're practicing transparency, and that their actions match their words," Gardner says. "Establishing trustworthiness is an essential part of being a leader, and it takes empathy to create that trust."