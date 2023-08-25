Hawaii calls for tourists to visit Maui as unemployment claims surge after deadly wildfires

Supplies for Lahaina fire victims are gathered and delivered by Hawaiians sailing on a large catamaran who often sail around the world together to Lahaina neighborhoods.

Officials in Hawaii are encouraging tourists to visit Maui to help support the economy as unemployment claims surge on the island in the wake of deadly wildfires in the western region.

West Maui is off limits to visitors through at least Oct. 17 as search and recovery efforts continue in the devastated town of Lahaina, according to Gov. Josh Green's latest emergency proclamation.

But the governor and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are encouraging tourists to visit all other areas of Maui to help support a local economy that is suffering in the wake of the blaze.

Sen. Brian Schatz said furloughs and layoffs are starting to pick up because people think the whole island is closed.

Unemployment claims in Maui have skyrocketed from 130 shortly before the blaze to 4,449 as of last week, according to data from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.