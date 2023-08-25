CNBC Investing Club

Here are the 8 trades and 3 price-target changes we made during a busy week

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York City on August 16, 2022.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Our portfolio experienced a flurry of adjustments in a week dominated by Nvidia's (NVDA) quarterly results Wednesday evening and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole address Friday.

Here's a day-by-day look at the trades and price-target changes, and what motivated each decision.