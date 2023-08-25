Amid a return-to-office push, it's still possible for workers to get flexible schedules. 'Think about it like a salary negotiation,' expert says

Most workers are hoping that flexible Covid-era work policies will stay in place.

A new survey from Bankrate found 89% of full-time workers, or those looking for full-time work, are in favor of remote and hybrid work or four-day work weeks.

More than half of workers — 51% — said they would be willing to switch jobs or industries to get their desired schedule.

The results of the survey, which was fielded in July, come as a remote work reckoning may be brewing.

Meta plans to require its workers to return to the office three days per week starting in September. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is pushing for a full return to a five-day-a-week in-office schedule.

Just over 8% of job postings on Indeed offer some form of remote work, down from a high of more than 10% last year, according to Nick Bunker, director of North American economic research at the job listings website.

Most sectors are more likely to advertise remote work than they were before the pandemic, Bunker said.

But the sectors most likely to be open to remote work then are more likely to advertise those kinds of positions now, he said. That includes roles in software development, marketing, information technology and data science.