Live war updates: U.S. to train Ukraine's F-16 pilots; Russia says it destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones launched over Crimea

The United States has said that it will begin flight training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in October.

The announcement came after Norway on Thursday said it would donate F-16s to Ukraine, becoming the third country, after Denmark and the Netherlands, to pledge to fulfill Kyiv's longstanding request for jets which it says will strengthen its air defenses against Russia.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that its air defense forces had destroyed 42 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and one missile over the Kaluga region.

Meantime, President Vladimir Putin broke his silence over the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, describing him a "talented businessman" and offering condolences to his family some 24 hours after the plane he was believed to be travelling on crashed into flames while en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.