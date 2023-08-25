Days after Wagner chief Prigozhin's reported death, Putin demands mercenaries swear allegiance to Russia

WASHINGTON — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday requiring all mercenaries to swear allegiance to Russia, a revelation that comes on the heels of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's reported death.

The fate of the Wagner Group – a private Russian military company with ties to conflicts in Africa, Syria and Ukraine – has been uncertain since a short-lived revolt in June.

Prigozhin marched his Wagner mercenaries on Moscow following months of frustrations stemming from a lack of Russian battlefield successes in Ukraine. The rebellion was quietly called off between Putin and his once-personal-chef Prigozhin and the ex-Kremlin confidant was exiled to Belarus.

On Thursday, Putin issued quick, impersonal remarks to the families involved in the plane crash that is believed to have killed Prigozhin and top Wagner officers. The doomed flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg has been described as Putin's "public execution" of Prigozhin.