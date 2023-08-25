CNBC Daily Open: Jackson Hole fears overshadow Nvidia

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, right, walks the grounds at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Rally fizzles out

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as an earlier Nvidia-sparked rally fizzled out, while Treasury yields climbed higher. The pan-European Stoxx 600 tumbled 0.4%, ending three consecutive days of gains. Separately, Turkey hiked interest rates from 17.5% to 25%, more than the expected 20%. The lira jumped on the news.

Muted response to Nvidia

Nvidia shares inched up just 0.1% Thursday, paring earlier gains of as much as 8% when it touched a record high of $502. That's despite the company reporting an astounding earnings beat after the bell Wednesday. Nvidia's results scared investors away from competitors as well: Shares of AMD slumped 7%, while that of Intel sank 4.1%.

Dog days of August

August is living up to its reputation as a horrid month for stocks. The S&P 500 is down more than 3% so far, on pace to snap a five-month winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite is headed for its biggest one-month loss since December. Low trading volumes, economic weakness in China and high Treasury yields are all contributing to the August sell-off, writes CNBC's Fred Imbert.

Building BRICS

The BRICS coalition — which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — extended invitations to six nations. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join BRICS on Jan. 1, 2024. A total of 23 countries, including the six set to join t