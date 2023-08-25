Taurine is the latest anti-aging supplement touted for promising results: Here's what scientists say

Taurine, an amino acid that humans produce naturally, is the latest anti-aging supplement that shows potential for increasing longevity.

The amino acid can also be found naturally in animal products and byproducts like beef, shellfish and dairy. It is also often an ingredient in popular energy drinks.

Though taurine levels naturally decline as you age, new research suggests that supplementing taurine may slow down, or reverse, aging in older animals like worms, mice and monkeys.

A research paper, published this June in the journal Science, found that daily supplements of taurine increased the lifespan of mice and worms by at least 10%.

But not only did the animals live longer, they also got healthier.

The mice, specifically, were 14 months old at the start of the experiment, which is equal to that of a 45-year-old human. Mice that received taurine supplements each day lived 10% to 12% longer than mice that didn't.

Additionally, they "were leaner, had an increased energy expenditure, increased bone density, improved memory and a younger-looking immune system," Dr. Vijay Yadav, a researcher involved in the study, told BBC News.

Researchers also tested the supplement on 15-year-old monkeys for six months, but the study didn't track the animals long enough to determine if they lived longer. Still, the scientists noticed very positive changes to the monkeys' immune systems, blood-sugar levels, weight and bone health, according to BBC News.