Watches of Switzerland shares plunge by a quarter after Rolex buys retailer Bucherer

A tray of Rolex watches are seen on a dealer's stand at the London Watch Show on March 19, 2022 in London, England.

The Watches of Switzerland Group lost a quarter of its value on Friday morning, heading for the stock's worst day ever, after luxury watchmaker Rolex announced a deal to buy watch retailer Bucherer.

Rolex said the acquisition followed the decision of Bucherer owner Jorg Bucherer — the 86-year-old grandson of founder Carl Bucherer — to sell the business in the absence of any direct descendants to take the reins.

"This move reflects the Geneva-based brand's desire to perpetuate the success of Bucherer and preserve the close partnership ties that have linked both companies since 1924," Rolex said in a statement.

"The Rolex group is convinced that this acquisition is the best solution not only for its own brands but also for all the watch and jewellery partner brands, as well as for all the employees of the Bucherer group."

Bucherer will retain its name and brand and its management team will remain unchanged, Rolex confirmed, with its integration into the Rolex business set to complete once competition regulators approve the takeover.

In a subsequent statement on Friday, Watches of Switzerland attempted to soothe apparent market concerns that Bucherer, the world's largest luxury watch retailer, will seize more market share through its tie-up with the iconic brand.

Watches of Switzerland insisted the acquisition was solely about succession planning for Bucherer and that Rolex — which is breaking with its modus operandi of acting solely as a manufacturer — is not making a "strategic move" into the retail market.