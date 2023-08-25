Young people say this is the No. 1 factor in building wealth—but there's more to it

There are a number of ways you can build wealth, from founding a successful start-up to receiving a hefty inheritance.

For the everyday consumer, though, becoming wealthy usually requires a longer-term strategy. That can include a number of components, such as budgeting, investing and managing your money well.

The most important factor in building wealth: your salary, according to 67% of both millennials and Gen Zers, a recent survey from financial services company Empower found. The younger generations chose salary above other wealth-building factors such as being debt-free, job stability and living below your means.

While earning a high salary can play an important role in growing your wealth, it won't make you wealthy on its own. Here's what it takes to build your net worth.