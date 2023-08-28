Bitcoin trading volume is at its lowest in more than four years

- An analysis of CryptoQuant data from both spot and derivatives exchanges shows the total volume of bitcoin held on all exchanges fell earlier this month to its lowest level since 2019 and has struggled to rebound.
- As of Aug. 26, bitcoin trading volume on all exchanges sat at 129,307 BTC, according to CryptoQuant.
- On Aug. 12, trading volume fell as low as 127,100 BTC, a level not seen since March 31, 2019. It's now off the March high of 3.5 million BTC by about 94%, according to the data provider.