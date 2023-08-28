CCTV Script 03/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's daily news report for China's CCTV on August 03, 2023.

The analysis shows that the ban imposed by India on the export of non-basmati white rice could affect millions of people worldwide, especially consumers in Asia and Africa.

Compared to other rice exporters, it can be found that the export quantities of India's rice have surged over 100% since 2020, far ahead of other exporters. As a result, some Southeast Asian countries could experience more severe consequences, according to Barclays' report.

The Barclays' report notes that Malaysia could potentially be the most affected country, given its significant portion of rice supply relies on imports, and India holds a large share in this.

Singapore Food Agency stated that India accounted for about 40% of rice imports in 2022, while only 17% of Singapore's imported rice will be affected by this ban. The SFA also indicated that they have reached out to the Indian authority seeking an exemption from the ban. To mitigate the rice supply chain from being interrupted, Singapore will adopt a diversified approach by importing rice from more than 30 countries.

Furthermore, rice carries the highest weight in the Philippines' CPI, making the Philippines potentially the most impacted country by the increased rice prices globally.

In addition to Asia, many countries in Africa and the Middle East are also susceptible to the impact. Fitch Solutions' BMI has indicated that markets heavily reliant on Indian rice imports are concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, along with the Middle East and North Africa, particularly in countries like Djibouti, Liberia, and Qatar.

It is noteworthy that many affected countries are already facing steep food inflation. Analysis suggests that this ban imposed by India reflects the impact of El Niño, with extreme weather likely continuing to affect global crop output in the next months.

Gary Schlossberg

Wells Fargo Investment Institute

"The return of El Nino and just more generally climate change those together pose a real risk of that inflation flaring up again, and that's particularly damaging, I think, to consuming countries."

From a historical perspective, the Indian government has placed significant emphasis on steeping food prices. Analysts have attributed the notable electoral loss to high onion prices. Recently, the Indian opposition has indeed been capitalizing on the surge in rice prices to criticize the Modi government.

Hence, the likelihood of the Indian authority lifting the export ban is very low in the short term, said the Asia director of the CIP, and the ban may persist at least until the next Indian election in next year's April.

Mintec, a global commodities research group, predicts that rice stocks worldwide to drop to around 170 million metric tons by the end of this year, reaching a six-year low. Additionally, as wheat can serve as an alternative to rice, the shortage in rice supply could likely impact wheat prices as well.



