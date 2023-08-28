Disney reiterated as a buy despite struggles. Here's what the experts say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Disney from investors and analysts. The pros discussed the movie studio and theme park owner after it was reiterated as a buy at UBS despite coming off a 9-year low hit during Friday's trading session. UBS said Disney is well positioned to drive long-term profit margin improvement and returns in the direct-to-consumer business. The stock is down 3% for the year and is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.