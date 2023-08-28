Flights disrupted across UK as air traffic control reports a 'technical issue'

The U.K.'s air traffic control provider reported a technical issue Monday which saw flights across the country disrupted.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety," NATS said in a statement. "Engineers are working to find and fix the fault."

NATS clarified that "UK airspace is not closed" after reports on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Scottish airline Loganair earlier Monday said on X that there was a "network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.