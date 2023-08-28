Jim Cramer: This is my thinking behind Monday's buys of two very unloved stocks

Putting money to work is never easy, nor should it be. As Jeff Marks and I went over our investing plan Monday morning, we were determined to put in more money than we took out. That's because we are oversold and have waited for this moment to do some buying. In some cases, we've been waiting a very long time. We have watched shares of Disney (DIS) fall to where it is being valued as a failed enterprise save the theme parks, as if all of those rights that ESPN has and all of its vast library on intellectual property is worthless. The presumption is that anything the company makes will lose money. The reality is the opposite. The biggest hurdle for Disney is buying all of Hulu — it currently owns 67% of the streaming service, while NBC parent Comcast (CMCSA) owns the remaining 33% — and the company can afford it. Once that's done, the situation does brighten. We have waited for Estee Lauder (EL), too. In this case we have no illusions. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. But we are now at a moment when travel to and from China — a key market for the luxury cosmetics company — is improving. At the same time, the company has developed new products that are protecting its lower price point against competition. On Monday morning, we bought 120 shares of DIS and 100 shares of EL. Both stocks are in similar shape. Both are now despised. Both seem to have no hope at all. That's a highly unusual situation for two CEOs — Disney's Bob Iger and Estee's Fabrizio Freda — to find themselves in. While neither manager built the company, both are credited with taking a legacy product and igniting it to become a big brand. Bears are betting they can't turn things around. But logic will tell you they couldn't have foreseen all the things that could go wrong at the same time. Unfortunately, both stocks were priced for only one or two things to go wrong. Disney, for example, was not priced for buying Fox for $70 billion, only to find that it just wasn't worth anything near that price. Rival Comcast did not idly choose to create a bidding war to destroy Disney's balance sheet. One of the reasons Comcast is worth a great deal — and I obviously try hard not to say anything about it because I work there and own stock in the company — is that it didn't win the competition to buy Fox. In other words, the media industry was in a phase similar to 2000 when the big players believed they needed more programming to fill new pipes. Except this time the urgency seems even greater because of the streaming threat, especially after the huge success of Netflix (NFLX), a nemesis because it looks so easy to replicate. At the same time, cash-rich Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) decided that they could use their capital to buy live sports knowing that no entertainment company could compete against them. Normally the non-tech entertainment companies would be combining to get stronger. But this Federal Trade Commission would never allow that. (By the way if you think the Republicans are going to win in 2024, these stocks are going to go much higher, but I would prefer not to think that far out about an election). This means traditional media, especially Paramount (PARA), Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) and Disney's ESPN are regarded as sitting ducks. It's amazing how much the game, rather than the calling or filming of the game, matters. There seems to be nothing proprietary at all about the coverage, truly remarkable and not expected by any of the Hollywood execs who run these shops. Disney, however, has theme parks. It has characters. It has networks that actually do make money and it does have a streaming business that can make fortunes once it is totally up and running. We have waited to buy more stock to this point, when no one believes there is anything Iger can do. It is at these times that it is worth opening the wallet. Iger has many great ideas about what to do, even as everyone seems to think he just fell off of a turnip truck. It makes little sense to me. The tougher one is Estee Lauder. This company is a complicated beast. It grew amazingly in the United State and then got pretty much tapped out as the department stores got tapped out. Then it managed to grow its MAC Cosmetics stores, putting up terrific numbers and replicating it around the globe. It always had the highest-end skin cleaning product and the highest-end makeup. Both resonated overseas, especially in China. Freda recognized that the single best source of sales from Chinese consumers is to catch them when traveling, chiefly at duty free stories but also at Hainan, a luxury resort mecca that's less-well-known in the West. He also saw that Chinese travelers to South Korea bought a huge amount skin care products. These were by far the biggest growth markets. They were both destroyed by Chinese President Xi Jinping's clumsy Covid lockdown. That is now over. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday met with her counterpart, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, and agreed on steps to improve communication on business and trade between the two economies. Estee Lauder is a huge employer in China and a favored one. This is a logical sign that the government, while questioning capitalism, is still very much invested in growing a middle class and having its economy be more consumer than industrial. Estee Lauder remains a great answer for them. So do Starbucks (SBUX), Apple and Disney, for that matter. Many thought that shares of Disney and Estee Lauder would snap right back, especially the analysts who very much believed in Iger and Freda. Neither had ever failed. I know I have been caught up in that. I had a belief that these two men could not fail. They did. Will they stay failures? Our buys this morning say no. We have waited until everyone has given up on them. Now we are willing to try. It's been worth the wait. Our other buys on Monday are very much typical of our attempts to get big, pyramid style, as they go down. They are not battles. Disney and Estee Lauder are battles and we have waited until our adversaries seem spent and the time is right. And so we buy anew. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. CEO of Disney Bob Iger arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images