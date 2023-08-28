CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer: This is my thinking behind Monday's buys of two very unloved stocks

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
CEO of Disney Bob Iger arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Putting money to work is never easy, nor should it be. As Jeff Marks and I went over our investing plan Monday morning, we were determined to put in more money than we took out. That's because we are oversold and have waited for this moment to do some buying. 