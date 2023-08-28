The Investing Club's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

The Club's top 10 things to watch Monday, Aug. 28 1. Stocks are set to open the new week slightly higher, with the S & P 500 up 0.3% in premarket trading. The move follows gains from Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a balanced update on U.S. monetary policy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell reiterated that inflation remains too high, but said the central bank would "proceed carefully" with future interest-rate hikes. 2. Club name Danaher (DHR) plans to acquire life-sciences company Abcam (ABCM) for $24 per share, or a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion — its latest effort to flex its balance sheet and consolidate its lead in the life-sciences space. The news follows Danaher's announcement late Friday that the upcoming separation of its environmental and applied solutions business will be completed on Sept. 30 via a tax-free spin-off. 3. Barclays on Monday reinstates coverage of Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR), with a $105-per-share price target and equal weight rating. Meanwhile, Argus upgrades Emerson to buy, from hold, with a $110-per-share price target. 4. 3M (MMM) is close to reaching a $5.5 billion settlement over claims its earplugs did not protect against hearing loss, according to The Wall Street Journal. The market had been anticipating a much higher potential settlement, in the range of $10 billion to $15 billion. 5. Morgan Stanley on Monday downgrades Crowdstrike (CRWD) to equal weight, from overweight. The firm also lowers its price target on the cybersecurity firm to $167 a share, from $178, ahead of its second-quarter results this week. If Crowdstrike's shares were to fall and weigh on the broader cyber sector, it could be an opportunity to buy up more shares of Club name Palo Alto Networks (PANW). 6. Is China taking new steps to boost travel? Boeing (BA) is reportedly planning to restart deliveries of its 737 Max jets to China after four years, according to Bloomberg. Following the news, TD Cowen raises its price target on Boeing to $260 a share, from $255, while maintaining an outperform rating on the stock. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry on Monday announces inbound travelers won't need a Covid-19 antigen test . 7. Truist on Monday upgrades consumer goods name Church & Dwight (CHD) to buy, from hold, while raising its price target to $105 a share, from $95. Analysts at Truist argue that the company and its categories "are largely out of the woods from the post-pandemic reversion." 8. Citigroup on Monday lowers its price target on Club holding Salesforce (CRM) to $220 a share, from $230, while maintaining a neutral rating on the stock. The enterprise software giant is set to report quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday. 9. BTIG on Monday upgrades Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to buy, from neutral, with a $139-per-share price target, arguing a recent sell-off was "a little overdone." After a challenging few months, the medical-device group is starting to show some signs that the valuations have gotten too cheap. 10. Jefferies on Monday raises its price target on Club name Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to $265 a share, from $245, while reiterating a hold rating on the stock. Oil prices were little changed Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude holding slightly below $80 per barrel. Sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free . (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

