Max to feature AMC Networks shows like 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Killing Eve' this fall

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh attend the premiere of BBC America and AMC's 'Killing Eve' at ArcLight Hollywood on April 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Streaming services are leaning more on pay TV.

Warner Bros. Discover y's Max will feature more than 200 episodes of recent AMC Networks content for two months. The arrangement will run from Friday through Halloween.

The move comes as media companies look for ways to bolster streaming platforms as they work to become profitable. It also provides a bigger audience for AMC Networks' pay TV shows, even though the company has its own streaming service, AMC+.

It will also add more programming to Max this fall as the recent writers' and actors' strikes halt Hollywood production of TV shows and films.

"Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household," Meredith Gertler, executive vice president, global content strategy, planning and analysis, said in a news release. "The AMC+ collection pop up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering."

The AMC shows offered on Max will be available to both ad-supported and commercial-free subscribers at no additional cost. An "AMC+ Picks on Max" tab will be featured on the app.

The company's marquee channel, AMC, has been known for hit shows like "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead." However, those shows won't be available on Max this fall.