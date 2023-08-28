OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise, the company's biggest announcement since ChatGPT's debut
- OpenAI on Monday announced its biggest news since ChatGPT's debut: It's launching ChatGPT Enterprise, the AI chatbot's business tier, available starting today.
- The tool has been in development for "less than a year" and had the help of more than 20 companies of varying sizes and industries, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap told CNBC, including Block, Canva and The Estée Lauder Cos.
- ChatGPT Enterprise includes access to GPT-4 with no usage caps, as well as performance up to two times faster than previous versions and API credits.