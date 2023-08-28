Paris is about to become one of the only cities to ban e-scooter rentals

E-scooters and an e-bike are parked in a designated parking space. Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Paris will this week become one of the only cities in Europe with an outright ban on rented e-scooters — as operators plan to ramp up their e-bike fleets to replace them ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Despite previously expressing hopes for a last-minute reprieve, the three firms with e-scooter operating licenses in the French capital, Lime, Dott and Tier, all confirmed to CNBC that they will have removed their scooters, or trottinettes, by the Sept. 1 deadline. They had a combined fleet of roughly 15,000 e-scooters in the city. A referendum held in April gave Parisians two choices regarding the rental scooters: for or against. Companies pointed out that the turnout represented just 7% of those eligible to vote. They also argued the city would fall out of step with other urban hubs embracing an eco-friendly mode of transport that is popular with tourists in one of the most-visited cities in the world. They point out there will be no change to private e-scooter usage rules. But the result was emphatic among those who did vote, with 90% against the trottinettes.

It comes as cities around the world debate whether such vehicles, which are unlocked via an app and paid for by the minute, are a dangerous public nuisance or part of the future of urban mobility. Shared scooters are still present in other French cities, including Marseille and Lyon. Many cities have introduced restrictions on scooters, such as speed limits and parking zones enforced via fines for users. Some allow them to be ridden on pavements and in bike lanes, others do not. However, outright bans by cities that have previously welcomed them are rare. In Europe, Madrid this year reversed a prior ban to allow rental firms back with new conditions, as Copenhagen also did in 2021. Most e-scooters are banned on public roads in the bike-loving Netherlands, and no ride-sharing companies have entered the market. Tourist hotspots New Orleans and Las Vegas both have ride-share e-scooter bans, but they remain in 158 other U.S. cities.

E-bike expansion